RORO train from Bengaluru to Solapur

28 August 2020 21:30 IST

Maiden journey on August 30

The maiden Roll On Roll Off (RORO) train carrying trucks on an open flat wagon from Bengaluru to Solapur in Maharashtra will run on August 30.

In a press release, the South Western Railways (SWR) said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will flag off the train at Nelamangala. The train will reach its destination via Dharmavaram, Guntakal, Raichur and Wadi.

“The train takes 17 hours to reach its destination covering a distance of 682 km. At a time, 42 trucks with goods can be carried on this train. The driver and cleaner of the trucks sit in their vehicles. They are dropped at a particular point from from they drive off,” states the release.

SWR claims that the RORO service reduces accidents on the road and saves fuel. “It facilitates large-scale movement of goods and reduces pollution. The cost is lesser than transportation by road,” said the press release.