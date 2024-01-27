Ropeway for Chamundi Hills: Govt. to study pros and cons before taking a decision, says Tourism Minister

January 27, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Tourism H.K. Patil said here on Saturday that a proposal for ropeway for Chamundi Hills was before the government but it would take a final decision only after studying the pros and cons of it.

He was speaking to media persons after inaugurating a photo exhibition of Prehistoric Ruins of Karnataka organised at the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage (DAMH)..

Mr. Patil said while the proposal was pending before the government there were serious objections to it as well as views of those supportive of the project. “We will study the pros and cons of the project on the local environment and eco-system before taking a decision. It will also be discussed with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the district in charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa,” said Mr. Patil.

The Minister said he will discuss the issue with experts on whether the ropeway was feasible from the heritage conservation point of view as well.

Mr. Patil also said that the Cabinet has cleared a proposal for development of Chamundi Hills at a cost of ₹40 crore under the Central governments Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme. Besides, the Chamundi Hills Management Authority has also been constituted to oversee is overall conservation and development, he added.

Incidentally, both the ropeway and PRASHAD for Chamundi Hills had evoked strong condemnation and widespread criticism from different quarters that the fragile ecosystem was being ruined through so-called development projects and wanted a halt to it with thrust on conservation.

On the promotion of the 13th century Keshava temple at Somanathapur which was inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in September 2023, the Minister said facilities cannot be created overnight at any place but temporary or ad hoc measures will be initiated for the benefit of tourists. Besides, he will discuss with the concerned officials the immediate requirements and how they could be implemented. “This apart, I will also hold discussions with the senior officials of the KSRTC on connectivity to Somanathapur to improve tourists footfalls”, said Mr. Patil.

Salma K. Fahim, Secretary, Tourism Department, A. Devaraju, Commissioner, Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage, C.G. Betsurmath, executive secretary, JSS Mahavidyapeetha, and others were present.