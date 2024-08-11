Ropeway at Gaganachukki, Bharachukki waterfalls in the offing

In the days ahead it may be possible to get an aerial view of the Gaganachukki and Bharachukki waterfalls as a ropeway connecting the two is in the pipeline. This will facilitate the tourists to move from one waterfall to another to get a glimpse of both.

The Gaganachukki and Bharachukki are separated by a few kilometres and while the former is in Mandya district, the latter is in Chamarajanagar district and together they are known as Shivanasamudra, the Bluff, etc.

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday referred to the ropeway project at Bharachukki while inaugurating the Cheluva Chamarajanagar Bharachukki Jalapthotsava 2024 and said that the ropeway project was under examination to determine whether it should be taken up by the government or executed under the public partnership model.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said Chamarajanagar was ideal for tourism development and the ropeway project would benefit the people of the region.

Referring to demands for basic amenities at Himmavadgopalswamy Temple, Biligiriranganathaswamy temple, etc., for which ₹10 crore has been sought, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that funds will be provided by the Government. Apart from promoting tiger tourism in Chamarajanagar, the stakeholders also sought for development and promotion of a tourism circuit and the Chief Minister gave his assurance.

There was also a demand to introduce adventure water sports at Suvarnavathi reservoir in Chamarajanagar district. Mr.Siddaramaiah noted that though Chamarajanagar had tremendous potential for eco-tourism, it was socially and economically backward and said that efforts would be made to redress it.

“Not only Chamarajanagar but other districts as well including Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Mysuru, Shivamogga, etc., had tourism potential, and the government was committed to harnessing its potential to the fullest to expedite economic growth,” he added.

There is already a tourism policy for 2020-25 in vogue and the Tourism Minister H.K. Patil has been told to conceive a new policy even before the existing one expires, the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled that he had visited the waterfalls as a student decades ago and subsequently did not get an opportunity and hence agreed to inaugurate the Bharachukki Jalapathotsava 2024 .

If the waterfalls have to attain their full glory then the KRS and the Kabini reservoirs have to be full to the brim which in turn hinges on good rains, remarked Mr. Siddaramaiah. “This year there have been bountiful rains and hence the waterfalls have come alive to savour which people come from distant places,” he added.

Minister for Tourism H.K. Patil said that Chamarajanagar was endowed with places of natural beauty and tourism potential and its potential could be harnessed by creating basic facilities.

Chamarajanagar district in charge Minister K. Venkatesh, MP Sunil Bose, MLAs Manjunath, Puttarangashetty Ganesh Prasad, and others were present.