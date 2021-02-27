Roots, tuber mela in Dharwad

To sensitise the residents of urban areas on the benefits of tuber consumption, a two-day roots and tuber mela has been organised at Gandhi Prathisthana in Dharwad on Saturday and Sunday.

According to president of Gandhi Prathisthana, Sanjiv Kulkarni, the event will be conducted from 10.30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and aims to create awareness on value addition opportunities in tuber cultivation.

Various kinds of of tubers, food items and value added products will be kept on display and sale.

Rare roots and tubers like air potato, purple yam, black turmeric, and arrowroot seed material will also be available for sale.

‘Cooking with Tubers’ learn to cook the most healthiest and delicious food , and Roots and Tubers Cooking contest has been organised on February 28.