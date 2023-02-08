Roots and tuber mela is back in Mysuru city

February 08, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - MYSURU

The roots and tuber mela which seem to have caught on the public imagination in recent years is back once again and will be held on February 11 and 12 at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in the city.

Organised by Sahaja Samruddha – an NGO engaged in conservation of crop diversity – and Rotary Club of Mysuru (West) the mela will further sensitise the urban populace to the benefits of tuber consumption and incorporate value addition.

Adivasis including members of the Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba and Soliga tribes will take part in the tuber mela along with their tuber collection and more than 25 farmers’ groups are bringing different kind of tubers, food items and value-added products for display and sale, said Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samruddha.

He said rare roots and tubers like air potato, purple yam, black turmeric, and arrow root seed material will be available for sale. Those interested can learn to cook with tubers some of the more healthier and delicious culinary delights at the venue. In addition, a ‘’Roots and Tubers Cooking Contest’’ has also been organised on Sunday (February 12) to introduce the nutritional value of tubers to the younger generation who have a fad for fast and junk foods, said Mr. Krishnaprasad.

Among the highlights of the mela is the display of nearly 200 tubers by tuber cultivator Shaji of Wayanad in Kerala while Supreet of Adakuru village of Periyapatna taluk will showcase 60 different tubers for display and sale. A rare Mexican tuber Yacon beans, will be on display during the mela while the Jenu Kuruba women groups of Nagarahole will bring Purple Yam. Similarly, farmers from Anekal will showcase Air Potaro while black, green and yellow turmeric, mango ginger etc will be for sale.

Underlining the importance of roots and tubers, the organisers said they are nature’s treasure rich in vitamins and minerals but low in calories besides containing antioxidant properties. Besides, roots and tuber crops that include potatoes, taro, cassava, sweet potatoes, yams can adapt to the local soil conditions and add to the farmers’ income as their cultivation requires minimal inputs.

Apart from providing additional income the roots and tubers also have potential to provide dietary energy and could play a significant role in addressing issues of food and nutritional security, according to Sahaja Samruddha. It said several of these crops have been termed as being under-exploited and thus deserve more research input and hence the ‘Tuber Mela’, said the organisers.