Roots and tuber mela begins

February 11, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MYSURU

A two-day Roots and Tuber Mela began at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry on Vinoba Road here on Saturday.

Organised by Sahaja Samruddha, an NGO engaged in conservation of crop diversity and Rotary Club of Mysuru (West), the mela was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra.

The mela aims at educating the urban community on the benefits of tuber consumption.

On the occasion, Mr. Rajendra released a 2023 calendar brought out by Sahaja Samrudha. It carries pictures of a variety of roots and tubers. Tubers are a good source of nutrition and the people must make best use of the mela, he said.

The district administration has proposed to establish an association of the roots and tuber growers. Sahaja Samrudha Director G. Krishna Prasad, N.M. Shaji from Kerala and Seema Prasad, seed conservators and growers, were present.

On Sunday, a cooking contest using roots and tubers has been organised at the venue at noon and the winners will get prizes. The mela will be open from 10.30 a.m to 8 p.m. A cake made of roots and tubers was displayed at the mela.

More than 25 stalls have been put up at the mela where over 200 varieties of roots and tubers are on display.

Tribals including members of the Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba and Soliga tribes are taking part in the mela along with their tuber collection and more than 25 farmers’ groups are bringing different kind of tubers, food items and value-added products for display and sale, according to the organisers.