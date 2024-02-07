Roots and Tuber Festival at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in Mysuru

February 07, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

A roots and tuber mela will be held in the city on February 10 and 11 in a bid to create greater awareness of their nutritional importance and value.

Organised by Sahaja Samruddha, an organisation engaged in promoting organic and natural farming besides striving to conserve indigenous variety of crops, the mela has been necessitated in view of the prevailing drought and the imperatives of bailing out the farmers by creating demand for tubers and roots.

The organisers said both roots and tubers are integral to human diet and are also resilient to vagaries of nature. Be it the potato or the more nutritious cassava and the indigenous yams, they have the potential provide nutritional security.

ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnaprasad of Sahaja Samruddha said that tubers play a significant role in food security and addressing issues of malnutrition while the crops are resilient and can adjust to changing climatic conditions.

While their usage is on the decline, local communities preserve various varieties their overall usage is low and the potential of these crops has not been harnessed fully, Mr. Krishnaprasad added.

The Roots and Tubers festival to be held on February 10 and 11 at Nanjaraja Bahadhur Choultry is being held in association with Rotary Club of Mysore (West) and the focus of this festival would be to sensitize the urban community towards the benefits of tuber consumption and explore more value addition besides encouraging farmers to include them into their cultivation.

More than 30 groups are bringing different kinds of tubers, food items and value added products for display and sale. Visitors can explore rare roots and tubers like air potato, purple yam, black turmeric, arrowroot, etc. and their seed material will be available for sale.

‘Cooking with Tubers’ will provide a list of culinary delights that can be churned out from roots and tubers and a cooking contest will also be held on Feburary 11 at noon to introduce the nutritional value of these indigenous food system to the younger generation, Mr. Krishnaprasad added.

He said the festival will also serve as a platform to celebrate India’s agricultural heritage, promote food diversity, and foster community resilience in the face of global challenges.

The festival will be inaugurated by the scion of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and N.M. Shaji of Kedaram Tuber Conservation at Wayanad will be the chief guest, who will be displaying 150 varieties of rare tubers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.