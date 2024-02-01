Room to Read Project launched to help develop student-friendly learning environment in govt. schools

February 01, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

To provide a robust learning environment in government schools, JSW Foundation, the social development arm of the U.S. $23 billion JSW Group, has, in association with the Education Department, launched the JSW Room to Read Project in the Government Higher Primary School in Sushila Nagar, Ballari District.

The event organised under a collaborative initiative recently was attended by government officials, representatives from JSW and Room to Read.

JSW Foundation officials said that the three-year project that aims at improving infrastructure and positively impacting the educational landscape will benefit 2.4 lakh students in 1,473 government schools across Vijayanagar and Ballari districts.

They added that the focus will be on establishing school libraries and reading corners, along with providing high-quality literature for children.

Additional Commissioner of School Education (Kalaburagi Division) Akash S., who attended the event, appealed to the children to take advantage of the attractively designed Room to Read libraries and emphasised the importance of reading.

He also shared personal experiences to encourage students and highlighted the potential for academic success through reading.

Reiterating his organisation’s commitment to promoting student-friendly learning in government schools, Chief Executive Officer of JSW Foundation Ashwini Saxena said that the Room to Read libraries will inspire children to develop a habit of reading.

“Books offer a world to explore, interpret and imagine, fostering learning and joy for the future generation. The foundation’s emphasis on a lifecycle approach to learning, particularly in encouraging early reading habits, is the key element of the programme,” he said.

Speaking about the significance of forming reading habits at an early age and the role of school libraries in fostering literacy, Country Director, Room to Read India, Poornima Garg said that the programme includes the creation of cluster libraries, reading corners and monthly book rotations.

“Workshops on library establishment and maintenance, children’s literature and engaging reading activities will be conducted for educators and officials at various levels. The Room to Read Project aims to ensure successful implementation by creating a conducive learning environment. The initiative aims to establish a cost-effective model for reaching a larger number of children with quality literature, fostering the development of essential reading habits,” she said.