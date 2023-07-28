Roof of schoolbuilding collapses

July 28, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Belagavi

The roof of the Government Primary School in Byadarahatti village near Khanapur in Belagavi district collapsed during morning prayers on Friday. But no one was injured.

Around 20 students who were in the room ran outside and saved themselves.

The roof had suffered long-term damage. And, the condition deteriorated due to the recent heavy rain, village residents told police officers who visited the school later.

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil has asked Education Department officers to submit a report on the incident and begin repairs to the building.