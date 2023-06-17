Rolling back APMC Act will harm farmers: Ashok

June 17, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST

Former Minister R. Ashok on Friday took serious exception to the State Cabinet’s decision to withdraw the APMC amendment legislation and said the erstwhile BJP government wanted to prevent the role of middlemen in the process of marketing agricultural produce. But the Congress had prevented such an opportunity which would have benefited farmers, he said.

He also took exception to the decision to review the textbooks again, and said such a process would not only cause inconvenience to students but also send out a wrong message. He declared that the BJP would not allow the Congress to “misuse public mandate to implement such divisive agenda”.

