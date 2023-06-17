HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rolling back APMC Act will harm farmers: Ashok

He declared that the BJP would not allow the Congress to “misuse public mandate to implement such divisive agenda”

June 17, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:23 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Former Minister R. Ashok on Friday took serious exception to the State Cabinet’s decision to withdraw the APMC amendment legislation and said the erstwhile BJP government wanted to prevent the role of middlemen in the process of marketing agricultural produce. But the Congress had prevented such an opportunity which would have benefited farmers, he said.

He also took exception to the decision to review the textbooks again, and said such a process would not only cause inconvenience to students but also send out a wrong message. He declared that the BJP would not allow the Congress to “misuse public mandate to implement such divisive agenda”.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.