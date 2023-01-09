ADVERTISEMENT

‘Roll back order on transfer of funds for meal scheme’

January 09, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Karnataka Rajya Akshara Dasoha Bisi Oota Federation affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress staging a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Members of Karnataka Rajya Akshara Dasoha Bisi Oota Workers Federation affiliated to All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday demanding the rollback of an order to open joint bank account in the name of school headmaster and School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) president.

The new order issued by the State government on Wednesday last states that schools should open a joint bank account in the names of school headmaster (as primary account holder) along with SDMC president for transferring mid-day meal funds to schools.

AITUC district general secretary Prabhudev Yelsanghi and H.S. Patki have, in a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, demanded that the government continue with the previous order to transfer money to bank accounts in the name of head cook (as primary account holder) along with the school headmaster who is also the secretary of SDMC.

The agitators said that the new order for maintaining bank accounts jointly in the name of school headmaster and SDMC president will create hurdles and ultimately, students will have to suffer without food.

