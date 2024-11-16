Role of youth pivotal in shaping future of tech research, says Abhay Karandikar

“At a time when the world is witnessing change at an unprecedented pace with science, technology and innovation being at the heart of transformation, it is the youth that will define the next chapter of this great nation’s story and you will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of research, technology development, and entrepreneurship,” Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Union Department of Science & Technology, has said.

He was delivering the convocation address at the sixth annual convocation of KLE Technological University (KLETU) in Hubballi on Saturday.

“The world today is being shaped by the creative minds and innovative ideas of the youth. You, the graduates, are at the forefront of this transformation. Your energy, ideas, and willingness to challenge conventional wisdom are exactly what this country needs to continue its ascent in the global scientific and technological landscape. The youth of India are the drivers of innovation, and the opportunities that await you in research, technology development, and entrepreneurship are boundless,” he said.

Mentioning the emergence of interdisciplinary research and collaoborative innovation, he listed the initiatives by the Union government for fostering innovation through advanced research and support for emerging talent.

“The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) exemplifies the government’s commitment in this regard. ANRF will play a crucial role in facilitating research that spans across multiple domains, fostering collaborations between universities, research institutions, and industries. This emphasis on innovation is further reinforced by initiatives like the National Mission on Quantum Technologies & Applications, which aims to establish India as a leader in quantum computing and transform fields such as cryptography and healthcare, and the Digital India programme, which is enhancing governance and public services through digital technology,” Prof. Karandikar said.

The establishment of ANRF for basic research and prototype development, along with a ₹1 lakh crore fund, will boost private sector R&D. Additionally, a ₹1,000 crore venture capital fund would expand the space economy significantly and the proposal to abolish ‘angel tax’ for all investors was aimed at boosting investment in deep tech start-ups, he said.

Refering to increasing involvement of women in STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), Prof. Karandikar termed it a positive trend that deserved encouragement and support.

The government had introduced several initiatives aimed at promoting gender equality in these fields, including the Women Scientists’ Scheme and the Gender Advancement for Transforming Institutions (GATI) initiative. These programmes are designed to equip women with the resources, mentorship, and opportunities necessary for success in their scientific careers, he said.

Honorary doctorates

Earlier, Chancellor of KLETU Prabhakar Kore conferred honorary doctorates to industrialist and former Minister Murugesh Nirani and to founder of Aequs Arvind Melligeri in absentia. Mr. Nirani invited KLE Society to establish an educational institution in Bagalkot and said he would donate five acres in the town for the purpose. Pro Chancellor of KLETU Prof. Ashok Shettar read out the citation.

Making introductory remarks, Vice-Chancellor Prakash Tewari listed out the achievements of the university including individual achievements by faculty members and teachers.

He said that 75 start-ups were operating from the KLETU incubation facility and in the last 15 years, the start-ups had provided employment to 3,000 students and internship opportunity to 5,500 students. The university would be into a Multi Disciplinary Research Intensive University by 2030, he said.

During the convocation, 1,367 degrees, 293 postgraduate degrees, and 17 doctorate degrees were conferred. In all, 37 medals including 18 gold and 19 silver were awarded.