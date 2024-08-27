Role of youth in society’s progress emphasised at Yuvotsava

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Vice Chancellor of University of Mysore N.K. Lokanath emphasised the role of youth in the society’s progress while participating in Yuvotsava, a day-long programme organised by Grassroots Research And Advocacy Movement (GRAAM) on Youth for Governance, in Mysuru on Tuesday.

At the inaugural function, Mr. Yaduveer said feedback from the youth was crucial for planning and providing various types of services in society. The youth, who possess high energy levels and are always ready to participate in struggles, should go forward as “equal partners” in society, he stressed and added that the guidance of elders was equally important. But, if youth are ignored, things may not go along the right path, he warned.

Prof. Lokanath also focused on the importance of involving youth in discussions about community issues and development. “By involving youth in such discussions, we are not only enriching the dialogue, but also ensuring that the perspectives of those who will inherit and shape the future are heard and valued,” he said.

Referring to the theme of the conference ‘From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development’, Prof. Lokanath said the potential of youth to drive progress through digital channels was both exciting and transformational in an era where digital connectivity and online platforms were an integral part of our daily lives.

“As we embark upon today’s celebration, let us remember that the journey from ‘clicks to progress’ is not just about leveraging digital tools, but about translating virtual engagement into tangible actions that drive real-world impact,” said Prof. Lokanath.

As part of the day-long Yuvotsava organised by GRAAM and Hanns Seidel Foundation in collaboration with the Department of Studies in Society Work, University of Mysore and GSS projects, a host of events including street plays, quiz programmes, youth band performances, reels competitions and poster presentations were organised.

Yuvotsava was organised to mark the International Day of Youth aimed at mobilizing the voices of the youth for sustainable development and participatory governance, said GRAAM Executive Director Basavaraju R.

