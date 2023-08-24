HamberMenu
‘Role of youth crucial for creating a crime-free healty society’

Police Commissioner of the twin cities Renuka Sukumar has emphasised the need for youth to know basic laws

August 24, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar addressing students as part of the first Police Day in School programme at JSS Institute in Dharwad on Thursday.

Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar addressing students as part of the first Police Day in School programme at JSS Institute in Dharwad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Police Commissioner of Hubballi Dharwad Renuka Sukumar has emphasised the need for youth to know basic laws and said that youth play a pivotal role in creating a crime-free healthy society.

Inaugurating the first Police Day in School programme at JSS Institute in Dharwad on Thursday, the Police Commissioner said that knowledge of law will help in containing crime and hence, it is essential for everyone to know basic laws.

The programme is a first in a series of such events planned by the Police Department to create legal awareness among school and college students and to prevent them from falling into the vicious circle of substance abuse.

Ms. Sukumar said that bringing down the crime rate and maintaining peace and tranquility will make everyone feel secure in society. “This is not just the responsibility of the police but also of the citizens,” she said.

While people should have faith in the police, they should also remember that the police are citizens but in uniform. People-friendly policing will go a long way in further building the trust, she said.

“A good citizen is one who discharges his duties promptly and if it is observed by everyone, a crime-free society can be established easily,” she said.

Emphasising the need for adhering to traffic regulations, the Police Commissioner warned people that not wearing helmets can cost them their precious lives. She clarified that the primary focus of the police is not to penalise people but to sensitise them about the need to wear helmets and seat belts.

Cautioning them about the increasing number of cyber crimes, she said that a moment of precaution can help save their hard-earned money. Elaborating on the ploys employed by fraudsters, she called upon people to keep themselves updated.

She also warned the youth against posting derogatory and defamatory posts on social media and asked them to keep themselves away from such activities, as it can spoil their future.

Presiding over the programme, secretary of Janata Shikshana Samiti Ajit Prasad expressed concern over addiction to cell phones and instances of substance abuse.

Sensitising students can go a long way in protecting them from such maladies, he said and lauded the initiative taken by the Police Deparment.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Vijaykumar T., Principal of JSS ITI Mahaveer Upadhyay, Police Inspector Shankargouda Basanagoudar and others took part in the programme.

