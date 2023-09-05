‘Role of teachers in nation building is crucial’

September 05, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Terming the role played by teachers in nation building as crucial, Minister for Labour and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has called upon everyone to imbibe the qualities that Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan stood for.

Inaugurating a District Level Teachers Day programme and award ceremony in Dharwad on Tuesday, he said that behind every successful person, there is a teacher.

“The role of teachers in bringing changes in society is very important. Let us all try to follow the ideals laid down by Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar. It is important to note that to protect democracy, protecting the Constitution is very important and we should always keep it in mind,” he said.

Terming the teaching profession as a noble one, he called upon teachers to continue their good efforts in educating students and providing them quality education. Now, it has also become equally important to provide moral education and skill-based education to students, he said.

Head of Murugha Mutt Sri Mallikarjun Swami delivered a discourse on the occasion, highlighting the path to be tread by teachers. He said that teachers should set high standards so that students followed them in their life.

President of District Primary School Teachers Association V.F. Chulaki presided over the programme.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction S.S. Keladimath made the introductory remarks. On the occasion, music teachers of R.N. Shetty High School presented a music programme. Several senior and retired teachers, office-bearers of the teachers association took part in the programme.

