Role of teachers in making India ‘Vishwa Guru’ vital: Pralhad Joshi

September 23, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi honouring teachers at a programme organised by Children’s Academy in Dharwad on Saturday.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi honouring teachers at a programme organised by Children’s Academy in Dharwad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Emphasising the pivotal role played by teachers in the development of nation, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said that the role of teachers in making India ‘Vishwa Guru’ was vital.

Felicitating teachers at a programme organised by Children’s Academy in Dharwad on Saturday, Mr. Joshi said that teachers played a paramount role in shaping the future of a student and through them contribute to nation building. He said that dedicated teachers needed recognition and appreciation so that they continued their good work and he lauded the efforts of Children’s Academy ,Dharwad, for the initiative taken to honour the teachers.

Emphasising the need for change in education which was brought about through the National Education Policy, he said it would lead to big changes in the coming days.

The president of the Academy and noted paediatrician Rajan Deshpande spoke about the academy’s activities and said that along with workshops for teachers, it also conducted parenting and grandparenting workshops. On the occasion, Bhuvaneshwari Dandin was honoured with ‘Shikshana Shree’ award for 2023, and Yallappa Handal with ‘Shikshana Prabhe’ award. This apart, 25 other teachers from rural, urban, government and private schools were honoured with ‘Shikshana Sampada’ award.

Coordinators C.U. Bellakki, Kavita Deshpande and others spoke. Former Vice Chancellor of UAS Dharwad G.H. Kulkarni, former Rotary District Governor Basil D’Souza and others were present.

