Role of teachers in building nation crucial: Horatti

MLC and former chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti has said that teachers play a crucial role in building a nation and they should continue serving the nation with dedication.

Inaugurating the district-level Teachers Day programme and award ceremony for the best teachers in Dharwad on Monday, Mr. Horatti recalled the contribution of Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and said that the credit of bringing all teachers on a single platform should go to him.

Mr. Horatti also recalled the contribution of Savitribai Phule and Fathima to the field of education in the country.

Emphasising the need for teachers to ensure that their profession is without any blemish, Mr. Horatti also stressed the need for ensuring a peaceful life for teachers by providing the requisite remuneration and facilities on a timely basis.

Presiding over the function, Member of Legislative Council S.V. Sankanur said that the onus of nurturing the future citizens of the country is on teachers and they should do so by imbibing values in youngsters.

Listing out the various facilities being given by the government, he called upon teachers to keep updating themselves and thereby prepare children for a better future.

Sri Mallikarjun Swami of Murugha Mutt presided over the function, while Deputy Director of Public Instruction S.S. Keladimath made the introductory remarks. Best teachers of the district were honoured on the occasion.

In another function in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Horatti inaugurated the taluk-level Teachers Day programme and honoured the best teachers.

Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya attended the function which Sri Basavalinga Swami of Rudrakshi Mutt, Hubballi, presided over.