‘Role of professional social workers vital in community building’

Expert highlights their role at symposium to mark World Social Work Day 2022

Expert highlights their role at symposium to mark World Social Work Day 2022

The world has seen large-scale migration of people in the last 20 to 25 years due to impact of wars and natural calamities and hence the role of professional social workers will be of paramount importance.

This was stated by W.G. Prasanna Kumar, Chairman, Mahatma Gandhi National Council for Rural Education, Hyderabad. He was speaking after inaugurating a symposium on ‘’Co-building a New Eco Social World: Leaving No One Behind’’ here on Thursday.

The symposium was organised by the Department of Studies in Social Work, University of Mysore, to mark World Social Work Day 2022 and Mr. Prasanna Kumar said that the distress migration could have been caused by climate change-induced natural calamities like flood, drought etc the consequences of which will haunt the society for the next 40 to 50 years.

The kind of migration being witnessed is not of individuals but the entire human community and the rehabilitation entails not only physical construction but lot of community support and hence the role of professionally trained and qualified social workers becomes all the more important..

Advising the students to look for enterprise opportunity and not employment opportunities, Prof. Prasanna Kumar said social doctors were required to address and handle social issues and groups to empower them.

The event also saw the launch of website of Asian Journal of Professional Social Work (www.ajpsw.com) and felicitation of alumni of the department who are working in various capacities after their graduation.

G. Hemantha Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore said the World Social Work Day is celebrated on the third Tuesday of March every year to recognise the achievements of social workers in the social welfare sector. He said the day is also celebrated to raise awareness about the important role played by social workers in the lives of vulnerable families and communities.

He said this year’s theme presents a vision and action plan to create new global values, policies and practices that develop trust, security and confidence for all people and the sustainability of the planet.

Prof. Hemantha Kumar said social workers don many roles and apart from advocating the cause of the vulnerable section of society, also respond to crisis situation and the Social Workers Day is a celebration and recognition of their contributions both globally and locally.

.H.P. Jyothi, Associate Professor and Chairperson, Department of Studies in Social Work, University of Mysore, James Thomas, President, MSW Socialites - alumni association of the department, Chandramouli, Associate Professor in the department, students and staff were among those present.