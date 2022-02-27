‘Role of photographers in documenting events significant’ 

Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa trying his hands on an advanced camera during the inauguration of Digi-Photo Expo in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Although the role of photographers and videographers in documenting important developments and landmark events in society is significant, they have been deprived of due respect and facilities, Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa has said.

Inaugurating a two-day Digi-Photo Expo organised by Hubballi Photographers and Videographers Association at the multi-purpose exhibition centre at APMC in Hubballi on Saturday, Mr. Munenakoppa said that steps will be taken to provide the requisite professional training to photographers and also fulfil their various demands.

The Minister said that apart from societal developments, photographers played an important role in the lives of the general public as they captured beautiful memories of one’s lives through their lens. Through their photographs, they reminded one of their earlier life, he said.

In view of technological advancements and advent of mobile phones, photographers are facing various challenges and the Government will initiate steps to help them, he said.

President of Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vinay Javali said that such expositions helped photographers and videographers from the region to get advanced equipment and a wide range of cameras and accessories under a single roof. Participation of photographers from different States will also help local photographers gain knowledge about the latest developments in the field of photography and videography, he said.

President of the association Kiran Bakale briefed about the association’s activities. Several senior photographers and videographers were honoured with Karnataka Chaya Ratna awards on the occasion.

President of KVPA Benjamin, office-bearers of the association, including Dinesh Dabade and Anil Turmuri, and others were present. The exposition showcases the latest technologies in the field of photography with several companies participating in it.