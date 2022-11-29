Role of gig workers in job economy is significant: Premji

November 29, 2022 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The role of gig workers has been gaining importance as they infuse flexibility and talent availability in the job market, said Azim Premji, founder of Wipro Limited and chairman, Azim Premji Foundation.

Speaking at an event organised by Karnataka Employers’ Association (KEA) here on Tuesday, he said the experiences of companies with gig workers proved that they ensured flexibility, productivity as well as talent availability.

He further said, “For an economy to work well and be vibrant, we have to build a culture and system which sees firms and their employees as partners.’‘

Such a partnership was absolutely critical, he said, adding, “In reality, this is the way for businesses to be successful and prosperous. But too many times we have seen both employers and employees taking opposite positions.”

Mr. Premji said leadership has a significant role to play in resolving issues by avoiding confrontations.

Significant changes were taking place in the environment and we must acknowledge these, he urged. “There are social, political, ecological and economic changes are taking place. Climate change is having an effect on employment as jobs in fossil-based industries have reduced while jobs in clean and green energy spaces are on the rise,’‘ the industry leader said.

He said a spirit of partnership was even more critical especially when the country was facing multiple global challenges. “There should be constant and candid dialogues with employers and employees to ensure complete clarity and honesty with each other,’‘ he urged members of KEA which has over 750 members.

B.C. Prabhakar, president of KEA, said KEA has always advocated that the Labour Department officers act as facilitators rather than mere inspectors, which is the thrust in the new Labour Codes that was awaited.

KEA facilitated Mr. Premji for his contribution towards the tech industry and social change.