Role of cardiovascular diseases

C.N. Manjunath, Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, who is part of the Vision Group committee on non-communicable diseases, said cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) contribute 34.1% of all deaths and 11% of all disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) in Karnataka.

“CVDs are the leading causes of death in the age group of 30 and above (19% of all deaths in males and 14% in females) and deaths increase with age. Among the various causes of deaths, those due to “Diseases of the Circulatory System,” “Ischaemic Heart Diseases” accounted for the highest number of deaths (36.79%) in Karnataka,” he said.

“Occurrence of CVDs, in particular heart attack-related issues, is 10-15 years earlier in our population compared to the western population. According to data from Jayadeva Institute, 30% of heart attacks are among those aged below 45. In the last 10 years, there has been almost 22% increase in the prevalence of heart attack among the younger population. Conventional risk factors are present only in 70% of the young victims,” Dr. Manjunath asserted.

Non-Communicable Diseases and current burden in Karnataka

Cardiovascular Diseases: 7.58%

Cancers: 126.25/1 million

Chronic Lung disorders: 4.36%

Diabetes: 7.5%

Stroke: 150/1 million

Mental disorders: 34%