Karnataka

Rohini Sindhuri is Mysuru DC

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat has been transferred within a month of posting. The government on Monday posted Rohini Sindhuri Dasari, commissioner for Religious and Charitable Endowments, as Mysuru DC. Mr. Sharat awaits a posting.

Meanwhile, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health and IT) P. Rajendra Cholan has been placed in concurrent charge as MD of Smart City Ltd. J. Manjunath is now BBMP Special Commissioner (Administration). Hephsiba Rani Korlapati has been posted as BBMP Special Commissioner (Estates).

Ravikumar is now Kolar Zilla Panchayat CEO. P. Shivashankar has been posted as Chickballapur ZP CEO.

