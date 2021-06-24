Rohini Sindhuri for comprehensive inquiry into land deals

Mysuru

24 June 2021 20:53 IST

She wants its scope expanded to cover technical issues

The former Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri has called for expanding the scope of inquiry into the irregularities in land deals in the district to cover all technical issues, on the lines of the probe into construction of a swimming pool at the Deputy Commissioner’s residence in the city during her tenure.

Ms. Sindhuri, who was transferred out of Mysuru following a public spat with the Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, was embroiled in a controversy over the construction of the pool during the peak of the pandemic.

After her transfer, Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash was ordered to conduct an inquiry based on the complaint of a few JD(S) leaders and he submitted a report identifying six lapses. This included absence of approval from the technical department of the Public Works Department besides raising questions on the public utility of the pool.

Advertising

Advertising

Responding to the report Ms. Sindhuri, who is now Commissioner of the Endowments Department, claimed the original allegations of misuse of COVID-19 funds for construction of the swimming pool were found to be false and hence the inquiry drifted away from it to raise only technical issues.

Incidentally, the Regional Commissioner recently issued a clean chit to MLA for K.R. Nagar S.R. Mahesh on the construction of a choultry on a swathe of land in Mysuru which Ms. Sindhuri had flagged as illegal.

She said a detailed inquiry trying to cover the widest breadth of even technical issues on the swimming pool issue was welcome. “But I wish the same detail and comprehensiveness is shown in inquiry into irregularities in land transactions by powerful politicians,” she added.

The irregularities cited by her include land conversion in favour of Mr. Mahesh of nearly 1.39 acres in survey number 124/2, Lingambudhi village, Mysuru taulk, which was contrary to the Comprehensive Development Plan of Mysuru. Hence, she had cancelled the conversion order and wanted the land restored to the State government.

But the inquiry into land irregularities was restricted to a single point — on whether it was constructed on a ‘rajakaluve’ or not – despite a list of multiple irregularities cited by her as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, said Ms. Sindhuri.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahesh has threatened to initiate a breach of privilege motion against Ms. Sindhuri besides suing her for defamation.