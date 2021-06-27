Rock python rescued

Prashant Police Patil saved yet another Indian Rock Python, weighing around 19 kilograms, spotted in an underground pipeline in an agriculture field at Gullewad village of Kalaburagi district on Saturday.

Displaying the 12-foot-long limbless reptile, Mr. Patil said that the limbless reptile was male and aged 13 months.

He is believed to have caught more than 19 rock pythons and rescued around 6,000 snakes.

“The python had slithered out into an open area in the agriculture field when a villager saw it and informed him. When I reached the spot, the snake entered a canal. I caught it safely before it could cause any harm or be harmed and handed over to the officials of the Forest Department” Mr. Patil said.

Mr. Patil is available for help on Ph: 7411431430 or 7411431414