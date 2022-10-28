Rock Python rescued in Kalaburagi

A 10-ft-long Indian Rock Python that was rescued near Buddha Vihar on the outskirts of Kalaburagi on Thursday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Snake rescuer Prashant Police Patil saved an Indian Rock Python from Buddha Vihar temple on the outskirts of Kalaburagi, on Thursday night.

Displaying the slithering reptile, Prashant Patil said that the non-venomous snake measured around 10 foot in length and weighed nearly 14 kg.

The reptile was spotted in the garden near the front gate of the Buddha Vihar by the watchman who then informed him.

Prashant Patil immediately reached the spot and rescued the python safely before it could cause any harm or be harmed. He then released it into the forest area on the outskirts of the city on Friday morning.

He is said to have caught and rescued 12 pythons in the past. Some of them have been handed over to the Forest Department, while a few were released into the forest area in the district.