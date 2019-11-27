Rock python rescued in Kalaburagi

Prashant Police Patil saved yet another Indian Rock Python from the Nandur Industrial area, 10 km from the city, on Wednesday morning.

Displaying the 10-foot-long limbless reptile, Prashant said that he had captured nine pythons in the past. He is believed to have caught and rescued more than 6,000 snakes. Of the nine pythons, four of them were handed over to the Forest Department and a few released into the forest area in Kalaburagi district.

“The reptile had slithered out into an open area near the industrial area when one of the residents saw it and informed him. When I reached the spot, I found the snake in the thorny bushes, near a dried sewage canal. I caught it safely before it could cause any harm or be harmed and released it into the open area on the outskirts of Kalaburagi,” Mr. Patil said.

Prashant Patil is available for help on Ph: 7411431430 or 7411431414.