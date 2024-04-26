Robust turnout in Vokkaliga heartland of Mandya

April 26, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MYSURU

The high-profile battle of the ballots in the Vokkaliga heartland of Mandya concluded on Friday with the fate of the candidates sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the results slated to be announced on June 4.

The turnout was robust with voting percentage being 74.87 at 5 p.m. on Friday and was close to the final outing percentage of 80.56 recorded during the 2019 parliamentary elections.

Mandya went to polls in the second phase with 14 other constituencies in the State and voting was dull to low between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. when only 7.70 per cent of the eligible voters exercised their franchise.

There was a surge in voting percentage after the initial two hours and by 11 a.m. the percentage increased to 21.24. The voting pattern across all eight Assembly segments was uniform and followed a similar trend with a percentage hovering between 19.33 per cent in K.R. Pet to 22.42 per cent in K.R. Nagar.

By 1 p.m the voting percentage was 40.74 with Nagamangala recording a high of 42.68 per cent and Malavalli Assembly segment the least with 37.65 per cent. The increase between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. was significantly high as the voting percentage reached 57.43 per cent and further increased to 74.87 per cent by 5 p.m.

While K.R. Pet recorded 75.76 per cent, Maddur recorded 78.03 per cent and 69.99 per cent in Malavalli. Mandya recorded 72.22 per cent, Melukote 79.03 per cent, Nagamangala 78.01 per cent, Srirangapatana 75.17 per cent, and K.R.Nagar recorded 72 per cent.

Describing the electioneering process as peaceful and devoid of any incidents but for a few replacements of a few EVMs due to technical issues, the Deputy Commissioner of Mandya Dr. Kumar said the turnout reflected the high level of electoral literacy in Mandya.

The authorities had made arrangements for the smooth conduct of polls and provided with ramps and other amenities to enable senior citizens to cast their votes. There were 40 pink polling stations all managed by women, in the constituency besides 16 thematic polling stations.

A specially-abled voter Ramesh from K. Honnalagere village in Maddur taluk with 75 per cent disability, cast his vote and was described as an inspiration for others to exercise their franchise. He said the authorities provided him with wheelchairs and assistants to enable him to vote. Similar facilities were provided to senior citizens and other specially-abled persons as well in the constituency.

The outcome of the results in the constituency is a do-or-die battle for Janata Dal (Secular) president H.D.Kumaraswamy who is in fray and pitted against Venkataramane Gowda known as ‘’Star’’ Chandru of the Congress in a two-horse race as the BJP is in alliance with the JD (S) and hence has not fielded any candidate but worked to support Mr.Kumaraswamy.

Though for long considered to be the fortress of the JD(S), the Congress which has a formidable presence in the district, wreaked a severe blow by wresting six of the eight Assembly segments in the Mandya Parliamentary constituency in the 2023 Assembly elections. Another candidate, Darshan Puttanaiah, backed by the Congress also won from Melkote, and the JD(S) was desperate to retrieve its lost ground in Mandya where Vokkaligas form a significant chunk of voters.