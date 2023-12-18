Robust industry-academia collaboration is the need of the hour, says expert

December 18, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Senior technocrat and director of IBM Innovation Centre for Education Vithal Madyalkar has stressed the need for a robust industry-academia collaboration to meet the future challenges of the fast-happening technological revolution that is creating a demand for new skills and knowledge.

Delivering the fifth convocation address of Sharnbasva University in Kalaburagi on Monday, Mr. Madyalkar said that the rapid evolution presented both opportunities and challenges. And, according to an expert report, an estimated 85 million jobs can go unfilled due to lack of skilled talent by 2030, he added.

Another report further emphasizes the increasing mismatch between available skills and the demand of the future work-force and this gap presents a significant threat to economic growth and social stability of the country.

Strongly advocating the need for firm collaboration between the industry partners and centres of higher education, Mr. Madyalkar said that this will offer a wealth of benefits for students providing hands-on experience in their chosen field and applying their theoretical knowledge to practical situations, while developing problem solving skills.

This will also provide exposure for students to cutting-edge technology available in the industry.

He said that Industrial Revolution 4.0 will open up new opportunities and robots will become your collaborators, working alongside human forces in factories and performing dangerous or repetitive tasks.

Intelligent machines can predict their own maintenance needs, preventing costly breakdowns and optimizing the production process. “Convergence of the physical and digital works will unlock unimaginable possibilities,” he said.

He said that institutions like Sharnbasva University play a vital role in equipping students with a foundation of knowledge and critical thinking skills. However, the real-world application of these skills requires exposure to practical experience and cutting-edge technology, he added.