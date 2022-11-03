Robust beer sales drive excise revenue up by 16% in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 03, 2022 23:15 IST

Riding on a nearly 60% increase in the sale of beer, excise revenue in the first half of the current financial year has increased by almost 16% over the corresponding period of the last year.

While ₹14,615 crore had been collected between April and October 2021, the excise revenue increased to ₹16,948 crore this year, reporting an increase by 15.97%. A target of ₹29,000 crore has been set for the department during 2022-23 and the half-yearly collection is about 58.44% of the annual target.

The sale of beer in Karnataka increased by 80.07 lakh boxes to take the total sale to 214.28 lakh boxes as against 134.21 lakh boxes sold in 2021. According to figures provided by the Excise Department on Thursday, a total of 397.43 lakh boxes of IML were sold between April and October this year as against 369.21 lakh boxes sold in the corresponding period last year, an increase by about 28.22 lakh boxes or 7.64%.

Explaining a huge jump in the sale of beer this year over the previous year, an industry source, said the sale of liquor had dropped during May and June due to the deadly second wave of COVID-19. “However, in most months the beer sale this year has been robust.”

