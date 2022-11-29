Robotic surgical system inaugurated

November 29, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Hassan

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra inaugurated the ultra-modern Versius Robotic Surgical System, designed to enable surgeons to perform complex minimal access surgeries, at NU Hospitals near Shivamogga on Monday.

The advanced facility at the hospital would benefit the people of Malnad. The system would ensure less pain, and smaller scars and recovery would be early. This system would offer higher quality of treatment for the local people, he said.

NU Hospitals is located at Machenahalli in Bhadravathi taluk. MLC Rudre Gowda and senior staff members of the hospitals were present.