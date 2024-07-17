ADVERTISEMENT

Robotic surgery conducted at KLE hospital

Published - July 17, 2024 11:04 pm IST - Belagavi

Two surgeries conducted in a week

The Hindu Bureau

Colonel M. Dayanand, medical director, addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

A successful robotic surgery was conducted on a 70-year-old woman in KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This week our doctors and technicians successfully performed two robotic surgeries,” Colonel M. Dayanand, director, said in Belagavi on Wednesday. He said that these were the first such instances in northern Karnataka.

They conducted a robotic assisted oesophagectomy on a 62-year-old male patient from Naragund and a Robotic Radical Nephrectomy on a 70-year-old female patient using the SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System. The patients recovered very well without any complication. The team included doctors like Kumar Vinchurkar, Mahesh Kalloli, Dr Diwakar, Rahul Kinwadekar, anaesthesiologists Rajesh Mane and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These not just surgical triumphs; they represent a beacon of hope in medicine for patients in tier-two cities who have long been underserved,” Dr. Dayanand said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Robotic-assisted surgery is regarded as the benchmark treatment for many oncological and other surgeries, and is now highly recommended for patients with these medical conditions.

Robotic surgery has several advantages over both laparoscopic and open surgery, he said. The advantages include increased precision and accuracy, due to the use of HD cameras and 3D images, it is less invasive and it needs smaller incisions and lesser trauma, reduced blood loss and faster recovery, improved dexterity, reduced fatigue of surgeons, shorter hospital stays, and reduced risk of infection, he said. KLE hospital has adopted SSI Mantra robotic systems that is highly affordable, he said. Kumar Vinchurkar, Mahesh Kalloli, and others were present in the press meet.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US