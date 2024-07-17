GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Robotic surgery conducted at KLE hospital

Two surgeries conducted in a week

Published - July 17, 2024 11:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Colonel M. Dayanand, medical director, addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Colonel M. Dayanand, medical director, addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

A successful robotic surgery was conducted on a 70-year-old woman in KLES Dr. Prabhakar Kore Hospital in Belagavi recently.

“This week our doctors and technicians successfully performed two robotic surgeries,” Colonel M. Dayanand, director, said in Belagavi on Wednesday. He said that these were the first such instances in northern Karnataka.

They conducted a robotic assisted oesophagectomy on a 62-year-old male patient from Naragund and a Robotic Radical Nephrectomy on a 70-year-old female patient using the SSI Mantra Surgical Robotic System. The patients recovered very well without any complication. The team included doctors like Kumar Vinchurkar, Mahesh Kalloli, Dr Diwakar, Rahul Kinwadekar, anaesthesiologists Rajesh Mane and others.

“These not just surgical triumphs; they represent a beacon of hope in medicine for patients in tier-two cities who have long been underserved,” Dr. Dayanand said.

Robotic-assisted surgery is regarded as the benchmark treatment for many oncological and other surgeries, and is now highly recommended for patients with these medical conditions.

Robotic surgery has several advantages over both laparoscopic and open surgery, he said. The advantages include increased precision and accuracy, due to the use of HD cameras and 3D images, it is less invasive and it needs smaller incisions and lesser trauma, reduced blood loss and faster recovery, improved dexterity, reduced fatigue of surgeons, shorter hospital stays, and reduced risk of infection, he said. KLE hospital has adopted SSI Mantra robotic systems that is highly affordable, he said. Kumar Vinchurkar, Mahesh Kalloli, and others were present in the press meet.

