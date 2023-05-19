HamberMenu
Robotic knee replacement facility now available in Kalaburagi

May 19, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Those suffering from knee pain will now be able to undergo robotic knee replacement surgery in Kalaburagi itself.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Samarth Arya, a consultant orthopaedics, joint replacement and robotic surgeon from Sparsh Hospital, Bengaluru, said that robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery will now be done in Kalaburagi itself.

The robotic device gathers measurement of the knee with real-time technology and these measures combine to create a 3-D representation. Further, surgeons use the 3-D image to decide the type of knee implantation, he said.

The orthopaedic surgeon said that the results of the robotic surgery are more accurate and precise in comparison to those of conventional surgical methods. The only difference is that it is performed with a robotic arm or device.

Dr. Arya said that the advantages of robotic-assisted surgeries is hastened recovery, minimal pain and reduced blood loss.

The doctor is available at the Sparsh Kalaburagi unit on the third Friday of every month.

