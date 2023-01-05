Woman robbed of mobile phone, cash

January 05, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Hassan:

An unknown person robbed a woman of her mobile phone and cash after attacking her with a knife at Shankaripuram in Hassan on Tuesday (January 3). The accused entered the house when Manjula was alone early morning. He could open the main door as the window next to the door was not locked.

He took away the valuables and ₹3,500 in cash at knife point. As she refused to part with her valuables, the accused hit her with the knife. The injured has filed the complaint with Hassan Extension Police.