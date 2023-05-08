Robbery in Chikkamagaluru: five arrested

May 08, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Shivamogga

Chikkamagaluru police, on Monday, arrested five people in connection with the robbery reported in Ajjampura taluk and recovered gold ornaments worth over ₹9 lakh, a car, bikes and lethal weapons from them.

A group of 10 to 15 people robbed former MLA S.M. Nagaraju at Shiraganahalli in Ajjampura police station limits on Saturday night of valuables worth over ₹44 lakh. They had taken away gold ornaments of 963 gm and ₹61,000. Ajjampura police had registered the case.

Chikkamagaluru SP Uma Prashanth had formed special teams to probe the case. The police arrested Dhananjay C.H., 30, of Chikkanavangala village in Ajjampura taluk, Nagendra, 39 and Dinesh Kumar, 30, both from Bhadravati in Shivamogga district, Gopinath, 21, of Gandasi in Hassan district and Murthy, 40, of Tiptur in Tumakuru district. The police recovered 183 grams of gold worth over ₹9 lakh,, a car, two bikes, and lethal weapons, including a long knife used in the crime.

The police officials, led by Girish B.V., police inspector, were involved in the investigation. The SP has assigned a special team to arrest the other accused.