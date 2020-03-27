Robbery casessolved with thearrest of accused

In a major breakthrough, the Kalaburagi police have solved a series of robbery cases with the arrest of Gulab Gangaram Chavan in the city on Friday.
The police cornered him in the Timmapur locality following a tip-off and recovered 545 grams of gold ornaments and 820 grams of silver ornaments from him.
Gulab Gangaram Chavan is a native of Kamsar Naik Tanda in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district.
On interrogation, Gulab Gangarama Chavan admitted that he was involved in robberies that committed in 14 houses in different areas, including Mecca Colony, Gulshan Arafat Colony, Abubaqar Colony, Siddeshwar Colony, Krishna Nagar, Raichur Layout, Pooja Colony, Firdous Colony, Lakshmi Nagar and Vibhuti Colony, recently and decamped with gold and silver ornaments worth ₹ 22,78,600.
Kalaburagi Police Commissioner announced a reward of ₹ 10,000 for the police team that caught the accused.
