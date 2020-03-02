Robbery attempt foiled

Vijayapura

02 March 2020 14:48 IST

A robbery attempt at Muthoot Finance bank of the city got foiled after the staff pressed the emergency alarm. The incident, which got captured in CCTV, shows five persons entering the bank located on BLDE on Monday at around 9.30 a.m. They tried to snatch the keys of the locker from one of the staff members. During the process they manhandled the staff. However the latter immediately pressed emergency alarm button. When the alarm went off, the miscreants ran away. One person was seen carrying a gun.

Later, Superintendent of Police Anupam Agarwal told the media that no shooting took place inside the bank. Two of the miscreants were seen wearing a mask. According the staff, two of them first entered the bank on the pretext of mortgaging a gold ring. Later three others joined the group and suddenly began attacking the staff. Mr. Agarwal said that the police have registered a case and investigation is under way. The services of sniffer dogs and forensic experts have been taken for the investigation.

