Robbery attempt at finance company foiled

The Rajagopal Nagar police are probing the futile attempt to break into a private finance company situated on the main road during the wee hours of Thursday.

The accused gained entry by cutting open the rolling shutter with a gas cutter and tried to break the strong room when the alarm went off. The accused escaped soon. The patrolling police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area for investigations.

The police are now collecting CCTV footage to identify the accused .