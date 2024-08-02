GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Robbery accused shot in the leg in Hubballi

Two police personnel injured in the incident

Published - August 02, 2024 07:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The police have cordoned off the spot where a robbery accused tried to escape by attacking police personnel in Hubballi on Friday.

The police have cordoned off the spot where a robbery accused tried to escape by attacking police personnel in Hubballi on Friday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Police Inspector M.S. Hugar

Police Inspector M.S. Hugar | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The Hubballi police shot a robbery accused in the leg, when he tried to attack some police personnel and escape while being escorted for a search of his accomplices in Hubballi on Friday.

The incident occurred at the open space near MT Mill off Karwar Road in Hubballi, when the accused, identified as Arun, tried to escape after attacking the police personnel on Friday morning. While Arun is injured in the leg, head constable D.R. Pammar and constable Tarun Gaddadavar suffered minor injuries. All are admitted in KIMS Hospital.

Briefing mediapersons after enquiring about the health of the injured police personnel, Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said that Arun was arrested on Thursday in connection with the robbery of Pranab Dulayi, a resident of West Bengal on July 30. Mr. Pranab had hired an autorickshaw at Kittur Chennamma Circle to proceed to railway station on the night of July 30, when the autorickshaw driver along with three others had robbed him by taking him to Gabbur.

Mr. Shashikumar said that after arresting Arun on Thursday, the police had taken him to the open space near M.T. Mill to get further information about the incident and his accomplices on Friday morning. However when the accused attacked them and tried to escape, police inspector M.S. Hugar shot him in the right leg, he said.

He said that Mr. Pranab, who worked at a jewellery shop in Saundatti of Belagavi district, had come to Hubballi to catch the train to his native place. “At Chennamma Circle, the autorickshaw driver and his three friends took Pranab to a hotel assuring him of getting a sex worker. However, as the woman demanded more money, they took him back in the same autorickshaw and then threatened him and snatched away the cash, jewellery and mobile phone,” he explained.

Taken into custody

The Police Commissioner said that Arun had thirteen cases against him in Kasabapet, Old Hubballi and Kamaripet police stations in Hubballi and his name figured in the history sheet. After his admission, a hotel manager and a woman had been taken into custody on charges of running a prostitution racket.

He said that the police had also received information about some autorickshaw drivers being in contact with the hotel manager and getting him clients. He also appealed to the Autorickshaw Drivers Association to give the police information on such drivers as their ill deeds would defame the whole community.

