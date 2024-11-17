Robbers escape with ₹75 lakh, car from gold merchant in Belagavi

Robbers followed and waylaid a gold merchant and robbed him of ₹75 lakhs at gunpoint in Belagavi district on Friday. The robbery took place on Pune Bengaluru National Highway near Haragapur village in Hukkeri taluk of Belagavi district.

Gold merchant Suraj Vanmane was reportedly heading to Kerala after completing a business deal in Kolhapur. The robbers reportedly followed, caught up with and threatened him at gunpoint to alight from his car and escaped in the car along with the cash, sources said. The Sankeshwar Police have registered a case.

