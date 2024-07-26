Robber shot in the leg during attempt to escape from police in Hubballi

Hubballi Dharwad police opened fire when a robber tried to escape by assaulting police personnel in Hubballi on July 26 morning.

According to the police, Sub-Inspector Kavita Madagyal fired two shots in the air to warn him before shooting him in the leg. The injured history-sheeter, Farhan Sheikh, is from Mumbai. He has been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

Farhan was arrested on July 25 in connection with a burglary at a jewellery shop at Keshwapur in Hubballi.

The accused is named in cases of robbery, dacoity and murder in Hyderabad (Telangana), Kalaburagi, Mumbai and Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), and Surat (Gujarat).

On July 25, police had taken Farhan to Gamanagatti Road near Tarihal Cross in search of his accomplices. Farhan allegedly assaulted constables Sujata and Mahesh in a bid to escape. Sub-Inspector Kavita Madagyal warned him by firing in the air and then shot him in the leg. According to the police, the incident took place around 6.30 a.m.

Both Sujata and Mahesh are being treated at KIMS Hospital, along with the accused who has a bullet injury in the leg.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar visited KIMS Hospital and enquired about the health of the police personnel.

