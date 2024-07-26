GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Robber shot in the leg during attempt to escape from police in Hubballi

Police open fire when robber tried to escape after assaulting police personnel in Hubballi on July 26 morning

Updated - July 26, 2024 12:32 pm IST

Published - July 26, 2024 12:24 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Sub-Inspector Kavita Madagyal fired two shots in the air as warning before shooting history-sheeter Farhan Sheikh in the leg, in Hubballi on July 26, 2024.

Sub-Inspector Kavita Madagyal fired two shots in the air as warning before shooting history-sheeter Farhan Sheikh in the leg, in Hubballi on July 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hubballi Dharwad police opened fire when a robber tried to escape by assaulting police personnel in Hubballi on July 26 morning.

According to the police, Sub-Inspector Kavita Madagyal fired two shots in the air to warn him before shooting him in the leg. The injured history-sheeter, Farhan Sheikh, is from Mumbai. He has been admitted to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

Farhan was arrested on July 25 in connection with a burglary at a jewellery shop at Keshwapur in Hubballi.

The accused is named in cases of robbery, dacoity and murder in Hyderabad (Telangana), Kalaburagi, Mumbai and Ahmednagar (Maharashtra), and Surat (Gujarat).

History-sheeter Farhan Sheikh was shot in the leg by Hubballi police to foil a bid to escape from custody, on July 26, 2024.

History-sheeter Farhan Sheikh was shot in the leg by Hubballi police to foil a bid to escape from custody, on July 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On July 25, police had taken Farhan to Gamanagatti Road near Tarihal Cross in search of his accomplices. Farhan allegedly assaulted constables Sujata and Mahesh in a bid to escape. Sub-Inspector Kavita Madagyal warned him by firing in the air and then shot him in the leg. According to the police, the incident took place around 6.30 a.m.

Both Sujata and Mahesh are being treated at KIMS Hospital, along with the accused who has a bullet injury in the leg.

Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar visited KIMS Hospital and enquired about the health of the police personnel.

