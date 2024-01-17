RoB in Hassan: To be commissioned for road traffic or not, is the question

January 17, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - Shivamogga

The commissioning of the Railway over Bridge (RoB) at Hassan has hit a roadblock following the differences between the officials of South Western Railway (SWR) and Hassan district administration. The railway officials have refused to allow traffic on the RoB unless they were permitted to close the level crossing.

The railway officials claim that they are ready to commission the project, provided the level crossing is closed, while Hassan Deputy Commissioner C. Sathyabhama has maintained that the project is incomplete and the level crossing cannot be closed at the moment.

The RoB is a long-pending project. Whenever the level crossing was closed, traffic piled up on the busy road that connects Hassan and Mysuru. Finally, the work began in 2020, following an understanding between the Ministry of Railways and the government of Karnataka to share the project cost. According to SWR officials, they have completed their work as of now and are ready for commissioning.

Mr. Gooten C.M.K., the Deputy Chief Engineer (Construction), SWR, wrote to Hassan Deputy Commissioneron January 3, 2024, requesting a permit to close the level crossing so that the carriageway of the RoB (two-lane) could be commissioned for road traffic. He also mentioned that, as per the Indian Railway Permanent Way Manual, the closure of the level crossing should be ensured before commissioning the road over bridges. However, the Deputy Commissioner, Ms. Sathyabhama, raised objections, stating that the project was incomplete. She had appealed to the railway officials to allow the people to make use of the RoB without closing the level crossing.

The Deputy Commissioner told The Hindu on Wednesday that the project remained incomplete. “The railways have completed only one lane. And there has been no work on the diversion towards the KSRTC bus stand. The level crossing cannot be closed right now,” she said. As there has been no work done on the entry and exit ramp to the Hassan bus stand, people reaching the bus stand will face difficulty, she added.

Cost escalated

Meanwhile, Ramgopal, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction), wrote to the Chief Secretary of Karnataka on January 1, seeking permission to close the level crossing. In his letter, Mr. Ramgopal stated that many structural changes were implemented during the construction as per requests from people’s representatives, leading to the escalation of project costs. However, the State government did not approve revised estimates. In October 2023, the State government informed the South Western Railway that “No cost escalation of the project will be approved by Government of Karnataka, and SWR may take action to complete the project at their end.”

The officer maintained that the two-lane work had been completed even though the cost of the work exceeded the sanctioned cost. “Railway could not take up the execution and commissioning of the other two lanes. The revised estimate is under process for sanction by the Railway Board,” he stated. He requested that the CS accord approval for the closure of the level crossing, considering the safety of the road users.

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna inspected the RoB work and interacted with the Railway officials on Wednesday. Later, speaking to press persons, Mr. Prajwal Revanna said that the South Western Railway required ₹48 crore from the State government to complete the project. However, the State government had refused to contribute the amount. “The State government’s refusal to bear the escalated cost has led to the delay completing the work”, he said.

