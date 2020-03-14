ROB collapse: contractor, engineer booked

The police have booked a suo motu case against an engineer and a contractor following the collapse of a portion of a railway overbridge that was under construction in Hassan.
Giridhar, PSI, has registered the case on the charges of endangering life or personal safety of others under Section 336 of the IPC. The accused are Harish, the engineer, and Ramesh Naidu, the contractor. A portion of the ROB collapsed on Thursday. Nobody was injured. Railway officials said the incident was the result of wrong handling by workers at the construction site.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.