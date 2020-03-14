Karnataka

ROB collapse: contractor, engineer booked

Suo motu case filed under Sec. 336 of IPC

The police have booked a suo motu case against an engineer and a contractor following the collapse of a portion of a railway overbridge that was under construction in Hassan.

Giridhar, PSI, has registered the case on the charges of endangering life or personal safety of others under Section 336 of the IPC. The accused are Harish, the engineer, and Ramesh Naidu, the contractor. A portion of the ROB collapsed on Thursday. Nobody was injured. Railway officials said the incident was the result of wrong handling by workers at the construction site.

