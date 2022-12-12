Roadside vendors urge govt. to protect their interests

December 12, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi District Roadside Vendors Association has urged the State government to protect their interests.

Association president Imam Hussein Nadaf told journalists in Belagavi on Monday that the government is yet to implement the Roadside Vendors Livelihood Protection Act that was passed in 2014.

“Some government officers treat all of us like encroachers of public land. All are not like that. Some may have encroached upon some public spaces due to ignorance or inevitability. They will all shift if properly rehabilitated,” he said.

Vice-president of the association Prasad Kavalekar demanded that the government should create vending zones and protect the business of vendors who have obtained certificates from the town vending committee.

