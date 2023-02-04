Roadside vendors, hawkers in core areas of Mysuru to be shifted

February 04, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - MYSURU

Roadside vendors in core areas and surrounding the palace in Mysuru will be shifted to a hawkers’ zone in a bid to remove footpath encroachment and reduce traffic congestion.

The issue came up for discussion in a meeting of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials and Pratap Simha, MP, who was supportive of the relocation and resettlement of the vendors.

The MP was reviewing the implementation of the PM Street Vendor Atmanirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) which is a special micro credit facility for street vendors at the MCC office on Saturday. Under PM SVANidhi, 15,000 hawkers have been identified in Mysuru, provided with ID cards and licence and micro credit to the tune of ₹10,000 has been released for about 11,800 hawkers.

Mr. Simha said 12 street vending zones were identified by the authorities of which 4 have been approved. The MCC officials were instructed to ensure that there was a specific hawkers’ zone in every ward of the corporation so that all essential commodities could be made available in one place. The move should benefit both the public and the vendors and suitable places should be identified, Mr. Simha added.

The city was set to grow by leaps and bounds with the improvement in road, air, rail connectivity and hence certain transformations within the city were also essential, said Mr. Simha.

He said the core area surrounding the palace drew tourists from across the country and the world and there was already congestion due to footpath encroachment by vendors. Hence it was imperative that vendors be rehabilitated and relocated to a designated hawking zoned. The MP said there were complaints of transgenders harassing motorists for money near traffic signals and wanted the authorities to curb such practices.

With regard to the wholesale vegetable market on MG Road, the MCC was asked to identify a new location as the wholesale market was causing traffic congestion in the area, especially from morning till noon.

Outer Ring Road lights

The pending work related to lights along the 43-km Outer Ring Road was discussed and the officials were instructed to complete it within a month. Though the regular LED street lights along the ORR are illuminated, high mast lamps have to be installed along the stretch and the officials were instructed to complete it within this month.

The high mast lamps will be installed at nearly 30 places while mini mast lamps will also be installed at certain stretches. Mr.Simha was informed by the MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy that 60 poles are being replaced at certain stretches and even the Centralized Control Monitoring System was in place to monitor the street lights. The pending work will be completed within a month, said Mr.Reddy.

Additional Commissioner Roopa and other officials were present.