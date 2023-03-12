Roadside amenities will come up at 23 places on national highways in State: Gadkari

March 12, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - MYSURU

The Centre is planning roadside amenities with provision for heliport, droneport, fuel stations, restaurants, washrooms, and stalls at 23 places along the national highways in Karnataka.

Addressing the gathering at a public meeting organised in connection with the inauguration of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway at Gejjalagere in Mandya near here on Sunday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the roadside amenities will also feature stalls for handicrafts, handlooms, silk, wooden carving, furniture, honey, sandalwood soaps, besides parking place and restaurants.

On the occasion, Mr. Gadkari also recalled similar efforts made by the government to promote wooden toys when he was the Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

With regard to the proposed four-lane highway between Mysuru and Kushalnagar, whose foundation stone was laid on Sunday, Mr. Gadkari said the 92-km-long highway can also be a link to port connectivity by emerging as an alternative route between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.

In view of the problems faced during the journey through the ghat region in the existing Bengaluru-Mangaluru road, much traffic is diverted to Tuticorin port in Tamil Nadu. This Mysuru-Kushalnagar route, if developed into a four-lane highway, can be an alternative to reach Mangaluru port, he said.

Besides, the highway, which is being developed at a cost of ₹4,130 crore, will help people travelling to Kodagu, which is among the leading hill stations in the country.

He said the Bengaluru-Chennai expressway will be part of the Surat-Chennai expressway connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari along with Trivandrum and Kochi. While the Bengaluru-Chennai stretch of the expressway is scheduled for completion by March 2024, the work on Surat-Chennai expressway is almost half complete, he claimed.

He also hoped that the work on the Ring Road in Bengaluru will be completed by March next year and relieve the motorists of Bengaluru of the frequent traffic snarls they encountered.

The 118-km-long Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, which was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister on Sunday, comprised of 52 km of greenfield highway and 8 km of elevated road, he said adding that a total of ₹4,000 crore had been given as compensation to the farmers for land acquisition.

Also, he said that there were only 24 underpasses in the original plan, but due to demands from local representatives and MPs, the total number of underpasses had increased to 89.

He said the expressway, which was part of National Highway 275, would be connecting to national highways in neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu.