Roadshow to encourage participation in Global Bio India Summit 2023 held at CFTRI

November 29, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - MYSURU

A road show titled ‘Aarambh’ was held at Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) in Mysuru recently to encourage participation in the Global Bio India Summit 2023 scheduled to be held from December 4 to 6 in New Delhi.

The road show event and Connect Meet for start-ups, scientists, students and investors were held in Mysuru in the run-up to the Global Bio India Summit 2023 organised by Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

Senior Program Manager, BIRAC, New Delhi, Dr. Debanjana Dey, who briefed the gathering on various initiatives of BIRAC, said the Council nurtures the biotechnology sector through its programmes for start-ups, entrepreneurs and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises).

She called upon the participants of the event to be part of the Global Bio India Summit 2023 to be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi from December 4 to 6. A large number of start-ups are expected to participate in the mega show, she said.

“The event will feature more than 3,000 delegates and 500 exhibitors from across the globe to connect the Indian biotechnology ecosystem with the international ecosystem,” said a statement from CFTRI issued on Wednesday quoting her.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Excelsoft Technologies, Mysuru, Sudhanva Dhananjaya, who inaugurated the event, spoke about how early-stage entrepreneurs can get access to capital and financial assistance.

He also advised start-ups not to get too overwhelmed with success or dejected with failures. “It is crucial to balance both success and failure in order to attain sustained growth and long-term success,”he said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Srilakshmi Desiraju, CEO of AA Probiocs spoke about the importance of gut microbiome and how they play a key role in immunity. She also acknowledged the role of CFTRI in contributing to the growth of emerging market trends in the food sector. She also discussed on how Mysuru is fast becoming the go-to destination for food start-ups due to its rich support ecosystem.

Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CFTRI, spoke about the long-standing relationship that the institute has with industries. She also spoke on the various incubator facilities in the institute and how these incubation facilities can cater to facilitate start-ups at different phases.

Dr. Vikas Singh Chauhan, Chief Scientist, CFTRI spoke about the achievements of the existing NPIC-CIF (Nutra-Phyto Incubation Centre & Common Instrumentation Facility) incubator facility in CFTRI and about the initiatives being taken by the CFTRI to strengthen the incubation facility at the Institute to support start-ups.

An interactive panel discussion was also held on how entrepreneurs can avail funding from private investors, public banks and Government agencies for their start-ups.

Also, on the occasion, the dignitaries launched a new website of the upcoming BioNEST (Bioincubators Nurturing Entrepreneurship for Scaling Technologies) bio incubation facility at the institute with the support of BIRAC.

