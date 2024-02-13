Roads will become safe if everyone voluntarily adheres to traffic rules, says official

February 13, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. has called upon motorcyclists to protect their lives and also of others by strictly following traffic regulations.

Flagging off a Road Safety Walk organised as part of the National Road Safety Week in Dharwad on Tuesday, she said that the roads will become safer to travel if everyone voluntarily adheres to traffic rules and regulations.

The district administration, the Transport Department, the Police Department and the NSS unit of Karnatak College jointly organised the awareness programme.

As the district has many national and State highways passing through, it witnesses traffic congestion, particularly because of the growing number of vehicles.

“This has made adherence to regulations and safe driving even more important. Particularly the youth who have a crucial responsibility as it has been seen that they have a tendency to flout norms resulting in accidents,” she said.

The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to motorists to wear seat belts and motorcyclists to wear helmets and stressed the need for creating more awareness.

Superintendent of Police Gopal M. Byakod pointed out that every year, an average of 450 people, mainly in the 25-40 age group, died in road accidents in the district. Such deaths will put their families in distress, especially, their dependents and aged parents, he said.

Adherence to traffic rules and regulations will help in avoiding accidents and people should cooperate with the Police Department in the implementation of the law for their own safety, he said.

Registrar of Karnatak University A. Channappa, Joint Commissioner of Transport Omkareshwari M.P., Principal of Karnatak College D.B. Karadoni, Karnatak University NSS coordinator M.B. Dalapati, Regional Transport Officer K. Damodar, Senior RTO Bhimanagouda Patil and others were present.

Along with officials, teachers, NSS volunteers, police personnel, members of Hubballi Dahrwad Motor Driving School Association and students participated in the awareness jatha.

Originating from Karnatak College Dharwad, the Road Safety Walk passed through Alur Venkatarao Circle, Court Circle before concluding at Alur Venkatarao Bhavan.